Photo 585
Can You Guess?
At first glance the subject might seem obvious (stars) but can anyone guess what else is involved? For the new macro challenge.
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
macro-guess
