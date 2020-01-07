Previous
A Bit of France in Ontario by spanishliz
A Bit of France in Ontario

For the tag challenge I drew "France", "view" and "red" so here is:
L'Auberge de FRANCE (a restaurant), a VIEW of Front Street, and RED in both flags and around the plant pots.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Liz Milne

