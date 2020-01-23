Sign up
Photo 610
Waiting for the Bus
View of a small park, looking toward the river. The building is on the other side; road is behind me.
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
796
photos
27
followers
34
following
167% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
23rd January 2020 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
trees
Jacqueline
ace
Great view and a lot of snow
January 23rd, 2020
Liz Milne
ace
@jacqbb
I always enjoy this view, and especially like that the snow is still quite pristine. People in Newfoundland would dispute your statement about it being a lot of snow, though :)
January 23rd, 2020
