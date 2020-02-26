Previous
Next
Snowy Day by spanishliz
Photo 644

Snowy Day

This was taken using the High-Key setting on my camera (which I've just discovered), then converted to black and white in Photoshop. It's another "waiting for the bus" shot, today braving the snow.
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
176% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise