Photo 644
Snowy Day
This was taken using the High-Key setting on my camera (which I've just discovered), then converted to black and white in Photoshop. It's another "waiting for the bus" shot, today braving the snow.
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
875
photos
27
followers
36
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
26th February 2020 2:18pm
snow
blackandwhite
winter
high key
building
