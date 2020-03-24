Sign up
Orange Napkins
This was taken a couple of weeks ago, when it was still OK to wander around taking photos, and the shelves were still well stocked.
24th March 2020
24th Mar 20
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2
365
FinePix XP60
10th March 2020 12:22pm
orange
napkins
rainbow2020
