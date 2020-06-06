Sign up
Photo 745
Wild Weather
We've had rain, hail then some sunshine, followed by more heavy rain and thunder (which I hear as I type). Quite refreshing actually!
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3
365
FinePix XP60
6th June 2020 2:55pm
weather
rain
hail
30dayswild2020
