Photo 764
Fluffy
There's a bush not far from my house that is currently covered in pink fluffiness, of which this is a close up view.
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
25th June 2020 4:07pm
Tags
nature
,
fluffy
,
pink
,
bush
,
30dayswild2020
