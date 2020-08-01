Previous
A is for Abstract by spanishliz
A is for Abstract

This abstract rendering of a group of stuffed animals was achieved using a slow shutter speed and intentionally moving the camera in circles.
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Linda
Nice movement!
August 1st, 2020  
