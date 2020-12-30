Previous
Next
Where'd the Bird Go? by spanishliz
Photo 952

Where'd the Bird Go?

Precious, wondering why the bird that was just there outside the window, has flown away!
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
260% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise