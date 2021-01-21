Previous
Next
Selfie? by spanishliz
Photo 974

Selfie?

It is, of a sort, but I mostly thought the jeans and sweatshirt would do for a Thursday texture pic :)
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
266% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise