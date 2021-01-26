Sign up
Photo 979
Clouds
Since I took this earlier today, the sky has completely clouded over and become a sheet of white, which has been dispensing snow onto the ground.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1667
photos
33
followers
45
following
268% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
26th January 2021 8:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
clouds
,
bush
,
cedar
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful sky Liz!
January 26th, 2021
