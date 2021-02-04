Previous
Sunshine on the Bay of Quinte by spanishliz
Sunshine on the Bay of Quinte

That's the Bay in the distance, with the sun bouncing off the white of the snow/ice. Not a good idea to walk out there, as the ice isn't that thick.
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Liz Milne
Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture ...
February 4th, 2021  
