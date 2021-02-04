Sign up
Photo 988
Sunshine on the Bay of Quinte
That's the Bay in the distance, with the sun bouncing off the white of the snow/ice. Not a good idea to walk out there, as the ice isn't that thick.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1694
photos
34
followers
47
following
Tags
sun
,
landscape
,
bay of quinte
,
for2021
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely capture ...
February 4th, 2021
