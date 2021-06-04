Sign up
Photo 1108
A Shady Spot
This neighbour kitty has found a cool spot to relax in the shade.
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2083
photos
36
followers
51
following
303% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
4th June 2021 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
shade
,
rest
,
30dayswild2021
