Photo 1155
Horse/Shore
Yellowy, my toy HORSE, contemplating a post card of the SHORE highway along which I've travelled many times when I lived in Spain.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
toy
,
horse
,
shore
,
spain
,
toy horse
,
post card
,
jul21words
Judith Johnson
Nice fun shot
July 21st, 2021
