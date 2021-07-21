Previous
Horse/Shore by spanishliz
Photo 1155

Horse/Shore

Yellowy, my toy HORSE, contemplating a post card of the SHORE highway along which I've travelled many times when I lived in Spain.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Liz Milne

Judith Johnson
Nice fun shot
July 21st, 2021  
