Previous
Next
It Works! by spanishliz
Photo 1195

It Works!

Today's project: Getting the new printer/scanner/copier up and running. :)
30th August 2021 30th Aug 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
327% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise