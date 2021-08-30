Sign up
Photo 1195
It Works!
Today's project: Getting the new printer/scanner/copier up and running. :)
30th August 2021
30th Aug 21
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
canon
,
printer
,
scanner
,
copier
