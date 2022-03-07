Previous
Next
Red (Fake) Flower by spanishliz
Photo 1384

Red (Fake) Flower

Christmas (fake) poinsettia, pretty enough that I leave it out.
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
379% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Well it’s a good one for rainbow red!
March 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise