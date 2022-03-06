Previous
Pink Grapefruit by spanishliz
Photo 1383

Pink Grapefruit

Having given up cinnamon rolls for Lent, I'm substituting fruit for my after dinner treats. Half a grapefruit was quite satisfying, especially when I discovered it to be pink on the very day I needed a pink food to photograph!
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
