Photo 1518
This Morning’s Visitor
This little chickadee was telling me a big story about something.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
birds
,
collage
,
chickadee
