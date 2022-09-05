Previous
Sweet by spanishliz
Sweet

Precious jumped on my lap a little while ago, whilst I was at the computer, and insisted on a long snuggle and cuddle.
Liz Milne

Mags ace
It's so sweet when they do that. =)
September 5th, 2022  
