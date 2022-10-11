Previous
Second Thanksgiving Dinner
Second Thanksgiving Dinner

Today I was invited by my friend Beatrice, with whom I have coffee most Sundays, to a somewhat different Thanksgiving meal. She only eats fish and vegetables so we had tuna steak and veggies. Oh, there was homemade pie for dessert 😀
Liz Milne

