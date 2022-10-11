Sign up
Photo 1602
Second Thanksgiving Dinner
Today I was invited by my friend Beatrice, with whom I have coffee most Sundays, to a somewhat different Thanksgiving meal. She only eats fish and vegetables so we had tuna steak and veggies. Oh, there was homemade pie for dessert 😀
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
Liz Milne
Tags
food
,
tuna
,
vegetable
