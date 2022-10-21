Sign up
Photo 1612
Met on my Walk
This little gray squirrel wasn’t sure what to make of me but posed for a few photos.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
Carole Sandford
ace
Sweet!
October 21st, 2022
amyK
ace
Love it! Cute shot.
October 21st, 2022
Mags
ace
How cute!
October 21st, 2022
