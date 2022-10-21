Previous
Next
Met on my Walk by spanishliz
Photo 1612

Met on my Walk

This little gray squirrel wasn’t sure what to make of me but posed for a few photos.
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
441% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Sweet!
October 21st, 2022  
amyK ace
Love it! Cute shot.
October 21st, 2022  
Mags ace
How cute!
October 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise