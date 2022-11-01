Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1623
Opposites: Little and Large
The big bear is Patricia and we could call the little one Tiny.
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3950
photos
43
followers
57
following
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
Latest from all albums
1621
191
668
192
998
1622
193
1623
Tags
toy
,
little
,
large
,
bear
,
opposites
,
owo-5
,
nov22words
