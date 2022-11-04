Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1626
Bokeh
I love a challenge/prompt like this one, that inspires me to pick up my underused "big" Canon and play with settings and maybe even learn something!
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3957
photos
43
followers
57
following
445% complete
View this month »
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
Latest from all albums
193
1623
1624
194
1625
195
1626
392
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
4th November 2022 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
yew
,
brnch
,
owo-5
,
nov22words
summerfield
ace
the bokeh is perfect! aces!
November 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close