Photo 1903
Lunch
Eggs and cheese and little tomatoes
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
1
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
lunch
,
tinyplanet
,
abstractaug2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This photo is amazing
August 10th, 2023
