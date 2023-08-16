Previous
Clean Cut by spanishliz
Photo 1909

Clean Cut

It’s the end of a branch that has been trimmed.
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Liz Milne

Christine Sztukowski
Very cool and great texture
August 16th, 2023  
Mags
How cool is that?!!!
August 16th, 2023  
