Close Up by spanishliz
Close Up

This is a really close view of Precious’ head as rendered in tinyplanet.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Christine Sztukowski
Wow another great one
August 19th, 2023  
Mags
Beautiful!
August 19th, 2023  
