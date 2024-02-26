Sign up
Previous
Photo 2103
Morning Light
Sunshine coming through my office window
Taken in bw using phone settings.
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5313
photos
40
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
26th February 2024 7:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
office
,
window
,
sunlight
,
computer
,
bw
,
for2024
Mags
ace
Lovely light coming through in black and white.
February 26th, 2024
