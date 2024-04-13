Sign up
Photo 2150
One Subject-Bulldog Clip-Day 13
Tying a piece of string around a finger is much less painful than this as a reminder.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
2143
2144
2145
2146
2147
2148
2149
2150
1032
707
1035
2149
1033
2150
1034
1036
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th April 2024 11:02am
Tags
fingers
,
bulldog-clip
,
30-shots2024
