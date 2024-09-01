Sign up
Previous
Photo 2291
Tiny Car
Spotted as I was walking home from fish and chip dinner with a friend.
Having rigorously followed the words of the day throughout abstract August, for September, as I often do, I plan to "wing it".
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
2
1
Liz Milne
Tags
car
,
sign
,
traffic
,
clouds
,
for lease
,
tiny car
Mags
ace
Oh wow! That is tiny!
September 1st, 2024
Jessica Eby
ace
I've seen a few of these around too! I'm not sure what they are, but they're so tiny... I think they're cute!
September 1st, 2024
