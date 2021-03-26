Previous
Mug #1: Mine! by spanishliz
85 / 365

Mug #1: Mine!

Well, a lot of those I post are likely to be mine, but this one has my name on it! I got two of these one Christmas; one from a family member and one from a friend, both of whom know how much I like my coffee and my mugs ;)
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
bruni ace
Very nice present. I have two cups I prefer. they're a bit narrower to keep the coffee hot.
March 26th, 2021  
