85 / 365
Mug #1: Mine!
Well, a lot of those I post are likely to be mine, but this one has my name on it! I got two of these one Christmas; one from a family member and one from a friend, both of whom know how much I like my coffee and my mugs ;)
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1852
photos
34
followers
49
following
23% complete
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
26th March 2021 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
mug
,
name
bruni
ace
Very nice present. I have two cups I prefer. they're a bit narrower to keep the coffee hot.
March 26th, 2021
