Mug #2: Mug with Cosy by spanishliz
86 / 365

Mug #2: Mug with Cosy

A friend made the "mug cosy" for me to keep my coffee warm.
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

Liz Milne

JackieR ace
stops you burning your hands too!!
March 27th, 2021  
