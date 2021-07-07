Previous
Next
Aeroplane #6: Water Takeoff by spanishliz
188 / 365

Aeroplane #6: Water Takeoff

My sister and I were looking for a place to eat dinner, by the river in Brockville a couple of years ago, and were lucky to spot this chap just starting his takeoff run.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
51% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise