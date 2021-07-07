Sign up
188 / 365
Aeroplane #6: Water Takeoff
My sister and I were looking for a place to eat dinner, by the river in Brockville a couple of years ago, and were lucky to spot this chap just starting his takeoff run.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
17th September 2019 6:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
aircraft
,
airplane
,
aeroplane
,
float plane
,
brockvillek
