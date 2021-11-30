Previous
Vice #5: Littering by spanishliz
334 / 365

Vice #5: Littering

I've never understood the need for this. I was raised to bring my litter home for disposal if I couldn't find a garbage can (or these days, recycling bin) while I was out.
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
