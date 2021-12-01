Sign up
335 / 365
Vice #6: Gambling
Really, though, doesn't this hand look like a pretty safe bet?
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2692
photos
37
followers
51
following
91% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
1st December 2021 10:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cards
,
gambling
