A Is for Arena

Whilst we were in Listowel, my sister and I stopped to see the progress on the memorial park being created on the site of the old Memorial Arena.



It's a sad story. Saturday morning hockey practice in February 1959 after a heavy snowfall, the roof of the arena came down on top of the kids and coaches. Seven boys and the recreation director died, and those who survived still think of it daily.



Part of the arena didn't fall, and that stub remained as part of the rebuilt arena for many years. A few years ago a brand new arena was built in a different part of town, and the decision to make a permanent memorial on the old site was made. I believe it is going to be quite a lovely place.