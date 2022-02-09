Sign up
Photo 405
Feet #5: Horse
This was a carriage horse in a park near the butterfly conservatory near Niagara Falls, taken a few years ago.
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
11th September 2009 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
feet
,
horse
,
wheel
,
hoof
