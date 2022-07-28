Previous
Next
Dishes #6: Childhood Memories by spanishliz
Photo 574

Dishes #6: Childhood Memories

These are the dishes in which Mum used to serve us soup, usually chicken noodle for me. I keep them in a safe place now, except just a few minutes ago when I took them out to take their photo.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
157% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Such a treasured item! Lovely photo
July 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise