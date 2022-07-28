Sign up
Photo 574
Dishes #6: Childhood Memories
These are the dishes in which Mum used to serve us soup, usually chicken noodle for me. I keep them in a safe place now, except just a few minutes ago when I took them out to take their photo.
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
JackieR
ace
Such a treasured item! Lovely photo
July 28th, 2022
