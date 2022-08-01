Education #3: The Bell

This was the bell in what was known as the "old" school when I was a student there. It was right beside the "new" school (built in the 1950s). I attended the new school for K-Grade 4, and the old for Grades 5, 6 and 7. An even newer school was built on the other side of town, and I went there for Grade 8. I'm not sure if any of them are still functioning as schools, as a big new one went up just a few years ago.



The old school was an interesting building, with wooden floors that became swollen at certain times of year, so doors could not be closed. The stairs to the upper level creaked, as did the floor up there, but if you were lucky enough for there to be a fire drill whilst you were upstairs for music class, you got to slide down one of the big metal slides into the school yard. That school is long gone, sadly.