King #2: George VI by spanishliz
Photo 619

King #2: George VI

This is a 1951 two shilling coin, from a small collection of older coins that was my Mum's, now mine.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
