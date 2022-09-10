Previous
King #1: Charles III by spanishliz
King #1: Charles III

I had already decided to use ‘king’ for this week’s word, before the sad news of the other day. This is just a capture from television as he spoke for the first time as king.
10th September 2022

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
