I Is for Idle
Precious enjoying a snuggle which makes us both idle for awhile.
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd June 2023 9:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
i
,
pet
,
precious
,
idle
