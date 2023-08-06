Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 785
O Is for Origami
My first attempt at a swan is pretty dreadful…
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
4689
photos
39
followers
55
following
215% complete
View this month »
778
779
780
781
782
783
784
785
Latest from all albums
1897
459
460
1898
784
785
461
1899
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th August 2023 7:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
origami
,
swan
,
o
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close