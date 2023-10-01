Previous
W Is For Weed by spanishliz
W Is For Weed

Actually, my Scottish blood sees the thistle as a flower but many people consider them to be weeds.
Corinne C ace
I find them very pretty especially in the Fall
October 1st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely textures!
October 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful detail and textures!
October 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
