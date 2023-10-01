Sign up
Photo 841
W Is For Weed
Actually, my Scottish blood sees the thistle as a flower but many people consider them to be weeds.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
3
2
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Corinne C
ace
I find them very pretty especially in the Fall
October 1st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely textures!
October 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful detail and textures!
October 1st, 2023
