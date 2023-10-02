Previous
X Is for eXtraordinary by spanishliz
Photo 842

X Is for eXtraordinary

If it was unusual to have a fresh bloom on the Rose of Sharon in mid-September, it is extraordinary to have one on the second of October, yet there it is!
It is high up and I couldn’t get a better angle .
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
230% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise