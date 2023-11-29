Sign up
Photo 900
F Is for Footprints
Actually they’re big doggy paw prints but I need an F today.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th November 2023 9:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
footprints
,
f
,
pawprints
Mags
ace
Very nice find and capture!
November 30th, 2023
amyK
ace
Fun capture
November 30th, 2023
