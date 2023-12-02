Sign up
Photo 903
F Is for Forgotten Fuji
I use my phone so much now that this little camera only gets used when the phone is charging.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd December 2023 6:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camera
,
f
,
forgotten
,
fuji
