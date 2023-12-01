Sign up
Photo 902
F Is for Feet
My feet, wearing boots because it’s been snowing!
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
895
896
897
898
899
900
901
902
575
2014
900
576
901
2015
902
2016
Views
0
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th November 2023 8:38am
feet
,
boots
,
f
