Previous
Photo 1006
U Is for Underside
This is the underside of the little table beside my computer. I don’t know why there’s a chalk 6 written there.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th March 2024 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
table
,
6
,
u
,
underside
,
theme-march2024
