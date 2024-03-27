Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1019
W Is for Waiting
Time for my eyes to be checked at a nice new clinic in Kingston. Used to be in a hospital there but I much prefer the new clinic.
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5409
photos
43
followers
56
following
279% complete
View this month »
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
Latest from all albums
689
1017
1018
2132
690
2133
691
1019
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
27th March 2024 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mask
,
waiting
,
w
,
selfie
Mags
ace
Very nice! We need our eyes for photos. =)
March 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Nice selfie. Hope the check up went well
March 27th, 2024
Jessica Eby
Great selfie! And I really like the colour of your fleece.
March 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close