M Is for Mourning Dove by spanishliz
M Is for Mourning Dove

This little one was trying to get some seeds, but the bigger pigeon kept shooing this one away. Eventually I tossed some seeds on the ground (where this guy likes them) so they could both have some, without fighting about it.
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Liz Milne

